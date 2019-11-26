GREAT FALLS- Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday... the 3 biggest shopping days across the nation are all coming up.
However, along with the great deals and prices are scams you need to be on the lookout for.
“Of course with all the credit card transactions, you really have to protect your information,” says Shane Etzwiler, the President and CEP of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hundreds of thousands of people will be shopping this weekend to try and get the best deals possible.
With all of the crowds and chaos, it’s safe to say you can expect to have people in your personal space.
However, that's exactly what scammers are hoping for.
“I would be careful of people that might be standing too close to you in line as you pull your credit card out and getting ready to put it in the machine. A lot of times people might have their phone out and acting like they're look at their phone or something; they can actually be taking a picture of your credit card,” explains Etzwiler.
Unfortunately, cell phones aren't the only thing you need to be on the lookout for.
“A lot of ladies will put their purse in the shopping cart and have it unzipped; they'll have it wide open. You know ladies, keep that handbag, keep it zipped up, keep it over your shoulder. If you do have to leave and you have your spouse, 'Watch my purse',” explains Etzwiler.
In today’s society, in-store scams aren't the only ones you need to be worried about.
A new online scam is circulating through e-mails with someone pretending to be from Amazon.
They claim your order hasn't shipped and they need you to confirm your credit card information.
Instead of clicking on the link in your e-mail, you'll need to go directly to Amazon’s website to see if this is really the case.
This is just one example of the many scams out there, and the problem is, they're getting harder to spot.
“A lot of the foreign countries, Romania, you know, some of the Soviet countries, they're actually using Americans. So that way, before you could always tell because the spelling wasn't right and the grammar wasn't right; but they actually use people that know our country, know our language,” says Etzwiler.
So you might be wondering... How can I tell if it's a scam?
The answer all comes down to the details.
“When you get an e-mail, take a look at the e-mail address, where it comes from,” explains Etzwiler.
All-in-all, you’ll just need to be extra vigilant of your surroundings and what your e-mails contain.
With today's technology, scammers are getting smarter and the scams are becoming more realistic.
If you do get scammed, make sure to call your credit card company right away.
They'll be able to freeze you account, cancel your card, and send you a new one to activate.