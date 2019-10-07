GREAT FALLS- People were seen stealing donations outside of the Salvation Army over the weekend.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time, or even the second time this has happened.
“Everyday... Everyday...,” says Edie Boettcher, the store manager.
The Salvation Army has been dealing with thefts for the past several years.
Sadly, it's something they've gotten used to.
However, it's also something they continue to try and get under control.
“We have made police reports. A lot of times if they don't have vehicles it's hard to, you know, figure out who the people are. But we do have cameras, and we do watch,” says Boettcher.
Thankfully, they aren't the only ones watching.
People have taken pictures and messaged the store, warning them about the criminal activity.
These thefts are not only having a negative impact on the store and neighborhood; but on hundreds of others as well.
“The purpose of the store is to make money for the other programs that we have,” explains Boettcher.
Without the generosity of others, the store can't make any money.
The problem is simple.
People are continuously donating after hours by either leaving their donations on the sidewalk, or they'll drop it in the drop box.
However, it isn’t long before someone comes by, opens up the drop box, and takes the donations for themselves.
Despite the continuous crimes, Salvation army is still willing to help; offering other services to help people as well.
“We have family services. They can go to family services and get help when they need it, whether it's for clothing or whether it's for food,” explains Boettcher.
In order to help avoid the problem altogether, the Salvation Army is asking for your help.
“If they have stuff to donate, do it while the warehouse or the store is open,” says Boettcher.
Not only does this cause frustration for the Salvation Army; it's also illegal.
According to Montana State code 45-6-302, this is considered theft.
It can cost you up to $500 in fines and even 6 months behind bars.
If you see this happening in your area, you're encouraged to report it to the police.