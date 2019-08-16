HELENA- Delays and changing traffic patterns expected as road work begins on the York Road Roundabout starting Saturday, August 17th.
Flaggers will be out to direct the traffic flow through the construction, and motorists should expect 15-minute delays during the day, and one way traffic through the construction area.
“The project has moved along well even with the severe thunderstorms this summer… We would like to thank the public for their patience during construction.” says Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) Engineering Project Manager Jack Carlson.
MDT is anticipating several traffic pattern changes over the next 2-3 weeks, and is looking for the roundabout to be completed by mid-September.
You can sign up for construction updates by texting YORKROAD to 22828 and more information and updates on the project can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/yorkroad