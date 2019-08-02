PETROLEUM COUNTY – A hundred crew members are on the scene of a wildfire burning 35 miles North of Winnett Friday afternoon.
Authorities with the Bureau of Land Management say the Ridgetop Fire has spread to 3,700 acres since it started Thursday, and is located on private and BLM land.
No structures in the area are under threat as of writing, and so far no closures or evacuations have been announced.
Staff with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation out of Helena are tackling the blaze.
We’ll update this story as we get more information on it.