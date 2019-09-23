GREAT FALLS- The University of Providence had a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier today for their brand new University Center, a project that has been in the works for nearly 4 years.
“This university is going to revolutionize the education at the University of Providence,” explains Matthew Redinger, Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Today's ceremony started with a prayer from the campus priest.
Following this, the ribbon was cut and the building was blessed with holy water.
Inside the brand new facility you'll find several student service offices, a fully interactive classroom, and several multi-purpose rooms, all of which come with some pretty advanced equipment.
“Literally state-of-the-art. Some of the stuff, the technology doesn't yet exist to make full use of these classrooms,” explains Redinger.
The new facility was roughly $19 million, all of which was fundraised and provided by the Providence Angels of Help.
The new University Center is part of the school's master plan to help further the education of their students.
“Our students are going to know that they have the best equipment, the best classrooms, the best opportunities to learn the skills they need to take their success' into the community and to change the world,” says Redinger.
However, the new facility was built with much more than just the student's in mind.
The multi-purpose rooms are just as open to you as they are to the school's students and staff.
“This is a beautiful opportunity for us to increase our reach into the community and partnerships with the community,” explains Redinger.
Looking forward, there's much more in store when it comes to improvements across the school's campus.
“We'll be adding new resident's halls in time when we have the student demand for that. We're very excited about the future. The future of the University of Providence is much brighter than its past,” says Redinger.