Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in Montana believe they have found the body of a toddler matching the description of Aiden Salcido from Medford, Oregon.On Friday July 26, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received reports from citizens that a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido apparent murder-suicide was seen camping in the West Fisher Creek Area.Deputies responded to the area to conduct a search. On the morning of July 27, canine teams were called to assist and found the toddler's body a short distance from the campsite.