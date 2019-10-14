GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Public Schools Foundations is warning people against buying fraud raffle tickets after 200 unsold tickets were stolen.
The theft took place Friday evening after someone broke into a PTA member's vehicle that was left unlocked.
The good news is, since the tickets weren't sold yet, the school isn't out any money and neither is anyone else.
However, now there are 200 hundred tickets missing, meaning you need to be extra cautious of whom you buy them from.
“Those tickets will never end up in the raffle because all sold tickets come to the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation. If someone approaches you about buying a raffle ticket, and they don't look like a student, teacher, or PTA member, you might quiz them about who they're selling those raffle tickets for,” explains Dave Crum, the Executive Director of Great Falls Public Schools Foundation.
Looking forward, the Great Falls Public School Foundation will continue to try and sell as many raffle tickets as possible for their drawing on October 25th.
Here is a list of the raffle tickets stolen:
If you find any of these raffle tickets, you’re asked to turn them into the Foundation or Mountain View Elementary School.