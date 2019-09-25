GREAT FALLS- With this snow storm on the way, there are several things that should be at the top of your list when it comes to your safety.
Prepping your car should be one of them, one of the most important things you can do - is actually illegal.
Having a good set of tires is one of the most important things you can do when it comes to winterizing your vehicle.
“Make sure your tires are good because that's all that's between you and sliding off the road,” explains Dean Whitmore, owner of Point S.
However, here in the state of Montana, it's actually illegal to put studded snow tires on before October 1st.
With that being said, it makes it a little bit harder to get ready.
“The weather forecast comes in that it's going to start getting nasty, people start getting prepared. But in general still, most people don't believe it's going to come until it's here,” says Whitmore.
Iif you're the type of person to wait until the last minute, you could be in luck.
Thanks to the advanced technology we have today, studded snow tires are slowly becoming a thing of the past.
“Some of the all-season tires are such high grade, traction and tread design, and they just work fantastic; so a lot of people don't even really change tires like they used to. But even if you don't put tires on, tires are just a very important part. The cheapest insurance you'll ever buy,” says Whitmore.
While you may not need to purchase a new set of studded snow tires, you still need to atke care of your old ones.
One way you can do this is by making sure you have the proper amount of air pressure and a deep enough tread.
A simple way to check this is the old quarter trick.
If it covers Washington’s head, you're in the clear.
However, tires aren't the only thing you need to worry about.
You'll want to make sure you have things like kitty litter, salt, and even a tow rope in case you get really stuck.
In addition to this, you’ll need to check under the hood of your vehicle as well.
Common things you’ll want to check include your windshield wipers, the windshield wiper fluid, battery, anti-freeze, and timing belts to make sure everything is in good condition.
One of the most important things you can do to when it comes to preparing for any snow storm is being more proactive rather than reactive.