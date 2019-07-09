GREAT FALLS -UPDATE: Great Falls police have blocked off Central Avenue between 17th and 19th Street as well as the 1800 block between 1st Avenue South and Central Avenue.
Police, US Marshals, and Hostage Rescue were in the area and heavily armed; surrounding the house on the corner of 18th St S.
While the area was completely blocked off, it is now open to the public.
Neighbors claim the neighborhood is typically quiet and uneventful and this is the first time an incident like this has ever happened.
However, one resident says the incident started much earlier in the morning.
"I was making coffee and standing at my kitchen window and I heard the suspect yell at his brother, " 'Where are my guns? Why are they in the car? I'm the only one in the house who has guns,' " explains Serena Steffenson, a neighbor to the house in question.
According to a GFPD officer, no one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody.
We'll continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.