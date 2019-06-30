Overnight accident leaves one dead
One individual is found dead in a vehicle on Highway 87 N.
According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Trevor Chase, the older male appeared to be in his 70’s.
Trooper Chase said someone spotted the SUV in between mile marker 19 and 20 and called law enforcement around 11:06 Sunday morning.
Trooper Chase suspects the vehicle had been in the coulee since late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
The vehicle was not overturned and the male was not ejected from the vehicle.
Whether the individual was wearing a seatbelt or not is still being investigated.
This story is developing, check back for details.
