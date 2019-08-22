GREAT FALLS- On Sunday afternoon, a man was sent to the hospital after being hit by an on-coming vehicle while riding his motorcycle at the intersection of 26th St N and 2nd Ave N.
However, his family says there's much more to the story than what meets the eye.
Despite what it seems like, this isn't being considered a hit-and-run.
However, Deedra Suek, the victim’s step-daughter, is still upset by the situation and is looking for answers.
Currently, Deedra’s step dad is in stable condition after being flown several feet from his motorcycle.
Deedra tells us he's already undergone 2 surgeries on both of his legs and also has a broken ankle and foot, several broken ribs, and numerous other injuries.
She says her step dad kept telling her his light was green and he wasn't the one at fault.
The only problem is, there isn't any proof of what actually happened that afternoon.
“You know, we thought there was camera's at the lights, there's not. There's no camera's at the school, there all internal. So we went up and down this whole street,” explains Suek.
For now, the plan is to take things day by day, monitoring her step dad's condition and just hope for the best.
Deedra and her family are asking if anyone witnessed the accident to please step forward so they can fill in any missing gaps in the timeline of events leading up to the crash.
There is also a gofundme account set up if you would like to donate.