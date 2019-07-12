GREAT FALLS- The Browning community is a small one.
In fact, the current population in Browning is just over 1,000 people.
However, what they might lack in size, they make up for in heart.
The Four Winds Assembly of God church has been a part of the Browning community for the past 25 years.
However, it was only recently that church members have taken to the streets on a weekly basis to pray for the community of Browning.
For lead pastor Joel Toppen, praying throughout the streets is his way of bringing health to the area.
It's given him and his congregation a chance to slow down and see things they wouldn't normally be able to see.
“The need that really got me this past month or so was, we were walking in a particular area of town, and we could see needles on the ground; and we're not very far from a school, there are kids around. Just seeing that really opens our eyes to hey, we really do need to do a little bit better as a church to reach out to people that are suffering from addiction,” explains Toppen.
Other things they've noticed along their walks were playgrounds needing paint touch up's, which they plan on doing sometime this summer.
They also pick up trash along their walks as well.
Toppen says he's received a lot of positive feedback from the community and continues to enjoy getting to know the people that make up the town he loves.