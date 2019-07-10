WEST GLACIER – Officials at Glacier National Park are asking for help in finding a 66-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon.
Mark Sinclair was wearing all gray or nondescript clothing, with a yellow bandanna around his neck, a gray waist fanny backpack and no hat, according to GNP. He may also be wearing shorts as well.
The Whitefish resident has white hair and may have a beard with a similar color. He is 5’8” and roughly weighs 155 pounds.
Sinclair was last seen on the Highline Trail at Rimrocks headed west around 2:30 PM, according to GNP. Park staff at the Logan Pass Visitor Center say they saw him leaving a vehicle, keys and dog in the center’s parking lot.
Search efforts began on the morning of Tuesday, July 9 and are continuing by ground and air, according to park officials.
Sinclair has worked at the national park earlier this summer, according to GNP. If you have information about Sinclair, you’re encouraged to call (406) 888) 7077.