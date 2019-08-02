HELENA – The North Hills fire near Helena started from someone shooting exploding targets, according to an investigation from the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are considering charges against the shooter.
Sheriff Leo Dutton said the person was shooting targets filled with Tannerite when the blaze started in late July. They then tried to douse the flames before calling emergency services.
They have since turned themselves in, but their identity hasn’t been released pending an investigation from the U.S. Bureau of Land management.
Dutton said BLM is considering charges against the person.
The state doesn’t plan on filing charges against the individual, Dutton said, but there’s still the possibility of a civil suit.
The blaze has since grown to over 5,000 acres as of Friday afternoon.