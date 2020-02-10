GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Public Schools sent out an alert Monday morning that all schools will be closed Monday, regarding a "threat to multiple facilities.”
GFPD and GFPS released this statement Monday morning:
All Great Falls Public Schools are closed today. Early this morning a member of the staff found a message posted at a Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) elementary school. The handwritten note included threatening verbiage, including a bomb threat, targeting multiple schools in the community.
As the safety of all students and staff is always a top priority for GFPS administrators and Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), the decision was made to cancel all school activities for the day. Several private schools have opted to also suspend activity for the day. It is not believed Cascade County rural schools are affected, rural community members are encouraged to contact their school directly with questions.
The community should expect to see a law enforcement presence, throughout the day, in and around our schools as we continue the investigation. Please do not interfere with the investigation by attempting to contact officers or our dispatch center, unless there is a legitimate medical, fire, or law enforcement issue.
We appreciate the community’s cooperation as we recognize this is an inconvenience for all students, parents, and faculty. If anyone has information regarding the threat please call our non-emergency line, 406.727.7688 X5. Please refer to the GFPD and GFPS Facebook pages, the GFPS website, and local media outlets for further information.
During a media conference Monday afternoon, officials said a custodian called about a note found outside of an elementary school at 5:37 am.
“The Great Falls Public Schools and GFPD will act swiftly and decisively to protect our students, our staff, community and property,” said GFPS Superintendent Tom Moore, “And once we’ve identified the sources of those threats, we’ll hold those responsible accountable for the very fullest extent possible by law.”
Police and law enforcement officials were at Paris Gibson Education Center early Monday morning and meet with the principal and cleared the building so it could be used for childcare.
Every school in Great Falls was cleared and no suspicious devices were found according to GFPD.
School is intended to continue as normal Tuesday.
Moore also said that he has spoken with the Office of Public Instruction and believes that there can be an “emergency day without penalty,” so students and staff will not have to make up the missed day.
Students will also receive excused absences if families believe it is best for the children to stay home. Superintendent Moore added that they will not open schools if they do not think they are safe and secure.
Officials are asking that if you have any information on the suspect, that you call Detective Sergeant Rob Beall at 406-455-8547.
Several private schools were also closed for the day according to the Great Falls Police Department, including:
Five Falls Christian
Our Lady of Lourdes
Central Catholic
University of Providence
Headstart
Treasure State Academy
Foothills Christian
Holy Spirit
GFPD said they believe Cascade County rural schools were not affected, and that people could contact the schools directly for any questions.
Parents were alerted of the closure by a text message and phone calls.
All activities at GFPS schools were canceled for the day as well.
GFPD posted an update asking people to stop calling their dispatch center for information, adding that they will release information as it is available.