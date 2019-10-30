GREAT FALLS - In addition to giving Montana farmers a guiding hand with hemp production, a new hemp program also presents more economic opportunities for tribes across the Treasure State.
Tribal hemp production has been a topic of discussion for at least the past five years, according to Gerald Gray, a chairman for the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council. And as Montanan tribes struggle to find stable income sources, hemp could be the answer they've been waiting for.
Just like the rest of the state, the program allows Native Americans to create their own hemp production plans as long as they meet certain requirements, such as testing for THC levels, for federal approval.
What makes this different for tribes however, is the immediate impact it could have. Unemployment rates in Montana’s seven reservations averaged to 9.4% for the month of August, according to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry. That’s six points higher than the state's.
To tackle this, Gray said the program will create new jobs for tribal members, while allowing them to tailor production and sales to help with their community’s own unique needs.
"If you're making money producing hemp, not only will it help your own community, it's going to help the outlying communities. You know, the off reservation border towns,” said Gray.
Tribal communities will have 30 days to apply for a USDA hemp license once the ruling goes live, giving them time to build their own production plans.
If you'd like to read the ruling's draft version, you can find it below:
For more information on hemp’s rulemaking, including guidelines on sampling and testing, you can check out USDA’s official website.