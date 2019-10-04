New twist on Great Falls homecoming, with help from Game of Thrones

GREAT FALLS- A local high school has taken their homecoming theme of television shows to the next level by replicating the chairs from Game of Thrones.
CMR High School students have worked together to make the chairs since July and finished during homecoming week. The chairs are for the homecoming king and queen to sit in.
Trinytti Welty, a 12th grader at CMR High School said, they covered the seats with muslin fabric, painted the chair and it’s pieces and then assembled everything together. But, their biggest challenge was to get the chairs in the door.
"They're too tall to fit through doors, and they're too wide to fit through doors correctly,” said Welty. “So we had to tip them onto their side and then try to roll them through and then we got them into a truck, thankfully. We were going to have to walk them all the way around the building."
The students said they made the swords out of skinny fence posts and made extras just in case any broke while transporting the chairs.
Chris Evans the drama stage craft instructor at CMR High School said in stage craft the goal is to present something that is going to strike people’s attention. That’s why they decided to duplicate the chairs from the Game of Thrones.
"You know we had some students walk by, 'oh, man those thrones are really great' and that's a win, said Evans.” “If they enjoy it, if it helps with show of coronation then we've done our job."
Teachers said CMR High School started a volunteer program five years ago during the summer so students could get a head start on homecoming decorations.
Teachers said, these chairs have been used for nearly two decade to seat the kind and queen at during homecoming events, but it wasn’t until the last two years when they started decorating them.
The homecoming parade starts at 2:00 p.m. today, October 4th. School officials said, 1st St. and Central Ave. will be blocked off from 1:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Tonight’s homecoming game starts at 7:00 p.m. against Bozeman.