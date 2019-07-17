GREAT FALLS- According to a new study posted by the City of Great Falls on Facebook, the Electric City is a great place to build a home.
The reason, according to the city's post, is because Great Falls doesn't have as much red tape and regulations for people to meet.
They cite a University of Montana study that says Great Falls has fewer regulatory requirements compared to Billings, Bozeman, Lewiston, Shelby, and Havre. (Click here for a PDF presentation of the study.)
Some residents disagreed, saying they felt the city has tough regulations. Others agreed with the post, saying they felt Great Falls is the perfect city to build a forever home.
Tracy Houck, a city commissioner, had a positive experience when working with contractors to build a home.
“We found out it was one of the easiest and most affordable places to build a home here,” Houck says.
Some even said Great Falls is a walk through the park as far as regulations compared to other cities.
“I've built in other places that it's a whole lot more work. I've done a lot of building in Great Falls so it's a fairly easy town to get things done,” explains Jerry Bass, a Great Falls community member.
Others say they had to work with the city on small projects.
“When we did some re-modeling, we had to jump through an awful lot of regulations,” explains Joan Price, a community member of Great Falls.
At the end of the day, there's an easy way to make sure you don't run into any trouble.
“Well I just smile and talk nice. Makes all the problems go away,” Bass said.