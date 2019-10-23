GREAT FALLS- When most people think of construction along the Missouri river, they think of the West Bank Landing project.
However, a new development is underway along the west bank that people should be just as excited about.
A 17 million dollar project that has been in the works for 2 years now is moving onto its next phase of development; which means you could start to see construction very soon.
The project's name is Buffalo Crossing, and will include 6 lots right across from the federal courthouse.
As of right now, 5 of those lots are still available and the only project underway is a renovation of the current brick building that stands on the corner of the west bank.
The renovation will turn this old building into a new bar and pub.
However, before plans can move forward, the city commission needs your input on a few things.
“What they will be approving is the TIFF funds for the public infrastructure work to occur. The power lines, the demolition work on what I call the street-scape work…,” explains Tom Micuda, the Deputy Director of Planning and Community Development.
Those TIFF funds are tax dollars set aside in order to renovate certain areas in town, one of which includes the west bank landing.
The city commission meeting is November 5th at 7 p.m., with the work session meeting starting at 5:30p.m.
Overall, the Buffalo Crossing project will include the bar and pub as well as new office and living spaces.