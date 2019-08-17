GREAT FALLS - The Fifth Great Falls Neighborhood Council is holding its monthly meeting on Monday, August 19th.
The meeting will be located at 3000, 15th Avenue South in the Great Falls Specialty Center Conference Room at 7:00 P.M. On the council’s agenda are committee reports, neighborhood concerns and a guest presentation from Guy Alsentzer, the executive director for the Upper Missouri Waterkeepers.
The Council is also hosting a Summer Social on Sunday, August 18th from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. in Charles Russell Park Picnic Pavilion at 3300 15th Avenue South, with ice-cream and refreshments provided by Super 1 Foods.
You can see the monthly agendas on the Neighborhood Councils online calendar here at least 48 hours before the scheduled meeting.