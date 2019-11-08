GREAT FALLS- For the past 4 months, men and women from the Montana Air National Guard have been deployed in southwest Asia to support aircraft operations.
Today, they finally made it home.
Emotions were high this afternoon as friends and family finally got to see their loved ones come home.
“Emotional as you can tell. Excited and thankful, so thankful that he's safe and that he's coming home,” says GG Grotbo, mother of an airman.
“I am anxious, I’m excited,” explains Jeanette Schmitt, the wife of an airman.
“On a scale of one to ten, a ten,” says Madison Grotbo, the niece of a airman.
While friends and family are happy to see this day finally come, the road to get here was a tough one.
“I had a little trepidation I think when he was gone because things were happening in that part of the world that we are so far removed from; but I knew things were happening and he can't tell me what he does so I just have to trust in God and faith that he was safe,” explains GG Grotbo.
“I work full time and he's in school so the adjustment was difficult. Thank you for grandma,” laughs Schmitt.
So far this year, the 120th Airlift Wing has deployed to 11 different countries.
In that time, nearly a third of their airmen have gone on missions overseas.