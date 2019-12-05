EAST HELENA - East Helena schools were placed on a "soft lockdown" Thursday after a "dangerous situation" near one of the schools.
The school district posted to their Facebook page about the incident at about 11 Thursday morning.
About half an hour later, they posted that the soft lockdown had been lifted.
According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, authorities were called about a domestic abuse dispute, a suspect fleeing the scene and taking his own life in his car on the highway.
The name of the man was released Friday afternoon, Sheriff Leo Dutton naming the decedent as 29-year-old Dekota John Renner from Helena.
In Dutton’s release, it is said that the Montana Department of Justice is continuing to investigate the incident.