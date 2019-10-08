GREAT FALLS- Great Falls MSU is holding a series of engineering seminars to encourage students to consider STEM (science, tech, engineering, math) related careers; a career field that's continuing to grow across the nation.
1+3 Engineering is a program designed to have students finish their first year of engineering education here in Great Falls.
After that, they will transfer to MSU Bozeman for the remaining 3 years.
The program is designed to help students save thousands of dollars while preparing for a career in engineering.
While dozens usually show up to this annual seminar, today was a little different; with only one student walking through the doors.
However, he decided to use this experience to his advantage.
“Definitely interesting... I expect a lot more people, but that means I’ll be able to have more interaction, and that's the thing I feel is the most beneficial to me; having that interaction and being able to communicate more one to one with people,” says Aaron Kelly, a junior at CMR High School.
Currently, there are roughly 20 students in the program.
If you or your child is interested in a career-field in engineering, there's one more seminar tonight from 5:30pm-6:30pm at the Great Falls MSU heritage hall.