HELENA - Governor Steve Bullock, Fort Belknap Indian Community Tribal leaders, and state legislators gathered on Monday to celebrate a new law allowing Montana tribes to set up Community Health Aide Programs (CHAP) to improve access to health care for Native Americans living in local and remote reservation communities.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy and was passed during the 2019 legislative session.
Keeping healthcare within the community will allow local indigenous people to provide basic and preventative care to remote and local communities and allow for traditional care such as limited physician, behavioral, and dental care, as well as health screenings, in-home care, and eyeglass prescriptions according to the press release.
Several other services will be available now that this law has passed.
• Transportation to appointments
• Providing assistance to help patients understand treatment plans
• Direction on how to take medication
• Suicide prevention education.
CHAP will bring federal dollars to the state at no cost to Montana, and will help save money on healthcare costs by addressing health issues sooner and preventing expensive treatments in the future.
President Andrew Werk of the Fort Bellknap Community Council says, “We are proud to have worked with Governor Bullock, Senator Small, and Representative Windy Boy,” calling the bill monumental and that it will build the tribes capacity for training and providing primary or preventative healthcare to their community.