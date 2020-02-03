GREAT FALLS - From blazes, to crashes and medical emergencies, firefighters risk life and limb everyday to serve their communities, and Great Falls Fire Rescue is no different, tackling all sorts of emergencies since the late 1800s.
In its 136 years of service, the Electric City's fire department is no stranger to the history books, scoring statewide firsts in firefighting over the decades, as they tackle both minor and major situations.
It all started with humble beginnings in 1886 as a volunteer fire department. Despite the lack of a readily available water supply in the 19th century, the Pioneer Hook & Ladder Company, named after its climbing devices, made the best with what they had working with water wagon businesses and townsfolk to tackle blazes in the city.
"You're basically relying on somebody to run or somebody seeing smoke, and calling the fire department from there," said Megan Sanford, an archives administrator at the History Museum in Great Falls.
However, as the city grew in size and population, the company needed a way to alert the community of any emergency. So they bought Montana's first ever fire bell in 1887, which made a huge difference.
"If there was a fire in town, ring the fire bell, that would pull the fire department and they would follow somebody usually to where the fire was at,” said Sanford. “It definitely upped the response time, that's for sure."
After just six years, the city recognized their efforts, changing them into a fully paid city department in 1892.
"It's a good thing they did,” Sanford continued, “[The] majority of downtown was wooden buildings, so of course we had a lot of fires."
For the next hundred years, the company would continue paving the path for firefighters statewide, as they strived to keep up with the city's growth through new advancements. In 1910, they became the first department to transition to motorized fire trucks, and in the 1980s became the first to hire a female firefighter.
Those decisions did make it to the history books, but one of GFFR’s firefighters said it wasn't recognition that drove the department.
"At no time at any of those projects was the goal to be first,” said Jeff Jackson, one of four battalion chiefs with GFFR. “The goal was to do the best job with the resources we had available."
Officially named Great Falls Fire Rescue in 1998, the department has gone through some mountains and valleys over time, but rain or shine they're always focused on helping the community, as well as their own.
"I've always called this a working man's fire department,” said GFFR Fire Chief Steve Hester, who’s worked with the department since the early 2000s. “Maybe [in the future] we don’t have anymore fires, maybe somebody comes up with something and we never have another fire again, but that doesn't mean people don't need help."
With rapidly advancing tech, there's no knowing where the department will go from here. Whatever happens though, GFFR is always looking towards the next best way to better protect the city they serve.