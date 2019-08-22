GREAT FALLS- This year's Montana State Fair brought in a gross income of just over $1.6 million dollars for the community of Cascade County.
While this might seem like a lot of money, in all actuality, we barely broke even when it comes to making a profit.
The extra money we did make all goes towards preparing for next year's State Fair.
This means you won't end up paying a dime for the week long event; but, if we didn't have such a successful year, you'd end up paying much more.
“Then the county tax payer, we have to make an adjustment from our general fund, which is tax payer dollar collected; we have a general fund which can help supplement when we fall short,” explains County Commissioner Jane Weber.
This year’s State Fair had the highest number of attendance on record with 76,000 people, which is 2,000 more than last year.
In addition to this, the Thomas Carnival also broke records when it came to participation.
Commissioner Weber says they are already making plans for next year and hope to continue the growing trend.