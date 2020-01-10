GREAT FALLS - For over four decades, cowboys, cowgirls and rodeo fans from all over gear up in the Electric City to compete in and watch the annual Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals.
The event made a return for 2020 on Friday, with plenty of horses and cattle for the competitive event, but have you ever wondered what goes behind the scenes when it comes to getting the animals ready?
With different saddles, belts and even an electronic dummy every so often, rodeo horses and cattle are bred for the scene. Stock contractors, who provide the animals, typically prepare them over time by exposing horses to the spectacle of a rodeo starting at the age of four. When they turn six, the buck training begins.
And all that prep doesn't come cheap either, as horse care can cost an average of $1,000 a year per horse.
"You're raising 40 colts a year and they're six years old,” said Sparky Dreesen, a contractor with the J Bar J Rodeo Company who’s been raising rodeo horses since the 1980s. “Take 40 times six. Boy you got a lot of money invested in all of them."
As a result, the worth of some horses even reach into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, as expensive as raising rodeo horses can be, Dreesen said the biggest challenge is the waiting game that comes with thejob.
"They're six years old before we can start hauling them full time. So by the time you breed a mare, she raises that colt, you've got seven years [to raise them]. "
And even then, some of the horses and bulls don't make it through the preparations, but the ones that do are competing just as much as their human counterparts. Contestants at the rodeo vote on the best animals for each event and J Bar J are the proud owners of the Bareback and Bull of the Year awards.
As prestigious as the awards are though, it isn’t recognition that drives Dreesen. For him, it's all about family.
"When they grow up and they do good, it's almost like one of your children doing good in an athletic event,” said the contractor.
The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals goes on until Sunday evening.