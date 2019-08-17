HELENA- New data shows Montanans rank 6th in the nation for enrolment into AmeriCorps up from 8th.
AmeriCorps is a voluntary enrollment program supported by the U.S. federal government, foundations, corporations, and other donors that engages adults in public service work.
AmeriCorps leads the nation’s national service and volunteer programs, and Fall 2019 will be the 25th anniversary of AmeriCorps.
There are 15 different AmeriCorps projects in Montana that place dedicated people in communities across the state to address local needs. More than 800 members served at more than 600 locations in 2018.
The projects provide services from organizing projects to improve at-risk ecosystems, to encouraging healthy eating habits in children across the state.
Since the AmeriCorps founding in 1994, more than 10,000 Montana residents have served approximately 9.9 million hours, and earned more than $23.8 million in education awards.