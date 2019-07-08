HELENA - One man was found dead Saturday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairground with what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The call came in at 4:53 Saturday afternoon and when officers and paramedics arrived they found 20 year-old Hunter Adams of Whitehall, had already died.
Lewis and Clark County Coroner Leo Dutton says the investigation lead them to believe Adams accidentally shot himself in the head.
In the meantime, HPD is conducting an investigation.
We'll continue to follow this story as more information is released.