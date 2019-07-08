Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL SLOWLY MOVE NORTHWARD WITH CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING BEING POSSIBLE AT MSO THROUGH 715 PM.

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR KAYLA NEAL, AN ENDANGERED 15 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE. KAYLA IS 5 FOOT 3 INCHES TALL, 150 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES AND PINK HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING WHITE AND SKULL PRINT GRAY LEGGINGS AT AROUND 4 PM. KAYLA IS REPORTED TO BE BIPOLAR, SCHIZOPHRENIC, AND HAVE TOURETTE'S. MEDICATION IS REQUIRED. SHE CAN BECOME AGGRESSIVE WITHOUT HER MEDICATION. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT KAYLA, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA POLICE AT 4 0 6 , 5 5 2 , 6 3 0 0.