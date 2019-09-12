GREAT FALLS- An anonymous mailer was sent out of Helena and has been circulating around Great Falls.
The mailer claims the Animal Foundation needs to keep its word and give the Maclean Animal Adoption Center building to the city of Great Falls.
However, this isn’t true.
The city plot this individual is referring to was adopted and amended in January of 2006.
To make a long story short, the 55 foot city deed on the West side of Lot 4 was exchanged for 55 feet of land on the East side; previously owned by Robert Sletten.
The amended plat simply changed the boundaries to make the future property, now known as the Maclean Animal Adoption Center, more usable.
According to City Commission reports, that land was traded with the stipulation it could only be used for the animal shelter.
If it wasn't, the land had to be given back to the city.
Since the land was used only for the animal shelter, nothing is owed to the city.
KFBB cannot find any other documents or records stating otherwise at this time.