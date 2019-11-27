SHELBY- Shelby High School received a $5,000 donation for winning the 2019 Bayer Grain for Good Sweepstakes.
Local farmer, Casey Nickol, of Shelby nominated the school.
“I chose the Shelby Public School because I went to school there,” said Nickol. “We live in an agricultural town and I have an agricultural job in the community. I just wanted the students to have more opportunities available.”
The donation will go towards a MIG welder for use in agriculture classes according to Superintendent Elliott Crump.
“Donations like these make a huge difference in what we’re able to do with our students. Without them, it would be a lot more difficult to provide the opportunities that we are now able to provide in our agriculture classes,” said Crump. “It’s really great to see the community being supportive of agricultural education in our school district.”