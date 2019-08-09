GREAT FALLS- The Lewis and Clark Interpretative Center is hosting their 3rd annual ‘Adventure Challenge,' tomorrow morning; giving kids and their parents an opportunity to learn more about the history of Great Falls.
The event will be from 9 am to 1 pm; and the best part is, it's completely free.
Elementary aged kids will have the opportunity to work their way through 6 courses along a 1.2 mile hike between the Lewis and Clark Center and Giant Springs State Park.
The stations will consist of events ranging from hunting bison with bean bags to building a beaded bear claw.
The whole goal is to show parents and kids they don't have to travel far to get a taste of history.
“Enjoy a trail system that's right in our own backyard and many times I get that response from people that we forget that this is here. So it's just a nice little avenue to come and do together as a family,” explains Duane Buchi, Education Coordinator at the Lewis and Clark Interpretative Center.
Last year, the event had 210 guests, and this year they're hoping to grow that number to at least 250.
While it isn't required, the Lewis and Clark Interpretative Center is asking people RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lewis-clark-adventure-challenge-tickets-65987284745.