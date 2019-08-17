HELENA- The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people of interest after a shooting last night.
A man was brought to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound just before 10 Friday evening.
Right now it’s unclear if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or if the man was shot by someone else.
The victim has been getting treatment all day Saturday, and they have not been able to speak with him to find out more details about the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.