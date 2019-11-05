Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE POLSON POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR JOHN ANDREW WINKLER, A 43 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE WHO IS 6 FEET ONE INCH TALL AND WEIGHS 276 POUNDS. JOHN HAS BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES. JOHN IS SUICIDAL AND HAS MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AND COULD SHOW VIOLENT TENDENCIES AND HALLUCINATIONS DUE TO HIM NOT TAKING MEDICINE. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A WHITE, RED AND BLACK TEE SHIRT WITH RED PAJAMA BOTTOMS. HE LEFT IN A DARK GREEN 1998 DODGE CARAVAN WITH MONTANA PLATE 157964E. IT IS UNKNOWN WHERE JOHN MAY BE HEADED. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT JOHN, PLEASE CONTACT THE POLSON POLICE AT 406-883-7301 OPTION 1 OR CALL 911.