GREAT FALLS- A new warning was issued this morning for anyone who owns an Alexa, Siri, Google Home; or any other voice controlled digital assistant.
Researches claim they found a flaw that allows hackers to access your device from hundreds of feet away using only a laser; giving them the ability to unlock your front door and even start your car.
Here’s how it works. The light emitted from the laser tricks your smart home device’s microphone into making electrical signals, or in other words, your device THINKS it hears a voice.
On the Amazon Alexa there are 7 different microphones, 6 along the top rim and one right in the middle.
However on the Google Home there are only 2.
Either way, all it takes is a clear line of sight for a hacker to shine a laser on your device and get into your home.
So, the best way to protect yourself is by simply moving your smart home device out of sight from a window; or simply close the curtains whenever you leave.
This kind of hack is also very stealthy because hackers can use infrared lasers, which are invisible to the naked eye, as well as use a command to lower the volume of your smart home device so you can't hear it.
Once they do that they can shop online using your information or even get into your home and you won't even know it.
We reached out to all three of the major smart home device companies about the security issue.
Apple declined comment but Google did respond to ABC News.
“Closely reviewing this research paper" adding they are, “always looking at ways to improve the security of our devices.”
Amazon also responded about the new security threat.
“Continue to engage with the authors to understand more about their work “adding, “they take customer security and the security of our products seriously."