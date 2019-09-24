GREAT FALLS- Hundreds of people in Great Falls have visited the Fish, Wildlife, and Parks office to reprint their 2019 hunting tags.
“We got a batch of paper that was not meshing up with our machines, and therefore, it would print out what's supposed to be printed out on there; elk tag, deer tag, your licenses, but found out that it would just go away,” explains Gary Bertellotti, the FWP Supervisor for Region 4.
If you don't discover this until after you've shot something, or even if you forget to get them re-printed before you hit the field; don’t worry, you’re safe.
“If you're in the field, and have already harvested something or are fishing, and you check; our wardens have instructions on how to proceed with that, you won't get in trouble,” says Bertellotti.
The first thing those game wardens are going to check is whether or not you have an active license in the system.
However, before that, you'll need to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668) to report it.
Following this, you’ll write down your name, the date, and the animal you shot on a piece of paper.
This way, game wardens have some form of documentation to look at.
However, to avoid all of this, you can simply switch out your old license for a new one now that FWP has fixed the problem
“Ordered the paper that is appropriate for these machines that we use and have corrected that across the state with our vendors as well as our main offices,” explains Bertellotti.
If you go to a local FWP office, it's completely free to get new tags printed.
However, vendors such as North 40 or Walmart, will charge $5 to reprint.
Another option is to send in your old tag and license along with the receipt from the vendor and FWP will send you a reimbursement check for your new tags.
The new tags will be printed on white paper instead of yellow like the old ones.