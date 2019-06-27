GREAT FALLS - We only have to wait another week before the Fourth of July rolls around, and if you plan to celebrate with a bang, fireworks are on sale across Montana.
As the national holiday gets closer and closer, firework stores and booths are opening up all over the Treasure State. But that begs the question - how do you find the best bang for your buck? Well, as it turns out, it kind of depends on what your needs are.
From miniature rockets to bombastic launchers, fireworks come in all shapes and sizes. Bigger may seem better, especially when it comes to spectacle, but the owner of Liberty Fireworks says it's best to keep the users in mind when making your purchase.
"That depends on who you are. If you're a gal, and you've got kids, you're going to want fountains,” said Michael Maeder, who runs the business. “If you're a guy, you're going to want some noise, and you're going to want some power."
Maeder said that approach can also help with safety,iIf you're trying to be careful in what kinds of fireworks you get.
"Match the fireworks use and the fireworks themselves to the people who are shooting them. Like don't give an adult firework to a child," said Maeder.
if you're trying to judge firework quality, it can be a bit tricky, but there are certain things you can keep an eye out for. For instance, you can check the fuse and make sure it doesn't easily fizzle out, and avoid fireworks that seem used or can easily tip over on a flat surface.
Additionally, you can often find labels on firework packaging that specifically describes what they are and what they contain. But even with the right warnings, they can still be misused and altered under the wrong hands.
"Fireworks are statistically one of the safest things around, but if you're going to be a fool about it, like I mention to people often, you can't legislate stupidity," said Maeder.
Once you've got the fireworks you're looking for, you can't just use them willy-nilly. While some areas like Missoula and Helena ban fireworks outright during this time of year, cities and towns across Montana may have different laws that determine when and how you can use them safely. You can find some of them below.
- Havre
- Residents can use fireworks within city limits beginning at 8:00 AM until midnight from July 2 to the 4
- Only “common fireworks” are allowed under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Hazardous Materials Regulation. Skyrockets, roman candles and bottle rockets do not fall under this category, according to the Havre Police Department.
- Great Falls
- The sale and use of fireworks within City limits can only take place on July 2, 3 and 4 from 8:00 AM to midnight.
- Supervising adults must be within 10 feet of children seven years and younger when they’re celebrating with fireworks.
- Residents can only launch fireworks on private property, and clean up any trash that’s left behind afterwards.
- Bozeman, Belgrade, Manhattan, Three Forks and West Yellowstone.
- Fireworks can only be used during certain times of the day, and cannot be sparked on public lands