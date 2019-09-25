GREAT FALLS- A few weeks ago we were talking about wildfires and now, we're already talking about a severe snow storm.
As you know, when it comes to the science behind tracking these acts of Mother Nature, things get a little complicated; especially for our friends over at the national weather service.
Forecasters basically plug a bunch of algorithms into a computer and monitor the results over the course of a few days.
Now here’s where that middle school math will come in handy.
Remember learning about mean, median, mode, and range?
It's the same concept!
They'll take all of the results and basically find the average number.
However, keep in mind; you also have the small chance of seeing numbers higher or lower than that.
Despite all of the math and technology behind forecasting the weather, nothing is as helpful as you are.
“We rely a lot of times on viewers or just the general public to call in and let us know what you're seeing. Sometimes that can help us if a storm is upstream in an area, what to expect, or getting those into our model data so we can use that to better model these storms,” explains Jason Anglin, NWS Meteorologist.
Right now, that snow storm coming our way is around the coast of Alaska.
Thanks to the National Weather Service satellites, they're able to keep track of where it’s going.
The closer the storm gets, the more reliable the data will be.