GREAT FALLS- Several construction projects are still underway across the Electric City, but with more winter weather on the way, plans could once again come to a standstill.
“Most of them have been planning for winter since the first day of summer,” explains Katie Hanning, Executive Officer with Home Builders Association.
A little taste of winter came early this year, and while construction crews were prepared, the snow still caused a bit of an issue.
“You added on that early snow, that heavy snow that damaged so many trees; and when they fell, they damaged roofing, fencing, decks, houses in general,” further explains Hanning.
Overall, snowfall like what we've seen over the past few weeks can delay construction projects by up to 3 months.
In addition to fixing all of those damages from the early snow storms, crews are still trying to make sure they're ready to go for the real deal.
“They're battening up everything, they're tying down anything that can blow away, they're getting ready for winter because darn, you just don't know what's going to happen in Montana,” says Hanning.
The main goal is to complete all of the outside construction before winter so they can focus on interior projects during the colder months of the year.
However, here in Montana, sometimes the snow can just be a little too much.
That's when other duties are taken care of.
“I’ve heard that a lot of them clean their truck. But honestly, what I think they do is catch up on a lot of estimates,” explains Hanning.
So no matter what, construction crews are always at work; and at the end of the day, their biggest priority is making sure everyone stays safe.
“Eventually you just have to say, we're going to make it so that nothing leaks and we're going to come back when we can get it done right; and that's ok,” says Hanning.