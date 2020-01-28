Hotel offers free stays if you conceive there

Valentine's Day is just weeks away, and a hotel in Canada is offering a spicy alternative to traditional evening outings.
Instead of a night out at the opera or a elegant dinner at a fine dinning restaurant, British Columbia's Hotel Zed is offering a somewhat naughtier option.
It's called the "Nooner Baby Maker" special.
Couples can book a room for four hours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., presumably for sex.
If the couple welcomes a new baby nine months after their stay, they can receive a free Valentine's Day stay for 18 years.
The promotion is open to everyone regardless of gender identity, expression or sexual orientation.