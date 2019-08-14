HELENA- A Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries will be opening its second location on Monday, August 19th at 7534 Roughswan Dr. in North Valley.
Highway 55 is a retro-themed burger, shake, and fry diner chain operating mostly in the south east. The first location east of the Mississippi opened in June of 2018 in Helena, and has done so well, that local owners Tim and Brenda Jittu are opening a second restaurant and hope to bring more locations to Montana in the future.
Each of the Jittu’s three kids currently work as managers and will split responsibility and their time across the two locations. Tim Jittu says that the response from the Helena community had been fantastic, saying, “Our customers have loved the food, connected with the Hwy 55 brand and embraced our ‘Love Your Neighbor’ company philosophy.”