Great Falls Public Schools sent out an alert that all schools will be closed Monday, regarding a "threat to multiple facilities.”
GFPD and GFPS released this statement Monday morning:
All Great Falls Public Schools are closed today. Early this morning a member of the staff found a message posted at a Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) elementary school. The handwritten note included threatening verbiage, including a bomb threat, targeting multiple schools in the community.
As the safety of all students and staff is always a top priority for GFPS administrators and Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), the decision was made to cancel all school activities for the day. Several private schools have opted to also suspend activity for the day. It is not believed Cascade County rural schools are affected, rural community members are encouraged to contact their school directly with questions.
The community should expect to see a law enforcement presence, throughout the day, in and around our schools as we continue the investigation. Please do not interfere with the investigation by attempting to contact officers or our dispatch center, unless there is a legitimate medical, fire, or law enforcement issue.
We appreciate the community’s cooperation as we recognize this is an inconvenience for all students, parents, and faculty. If anyone has information regarding the threat please call our non-emergency line, 406.727.7688 X5. Please refer to the GFPD and GFPS Facebook pages, the GFPS website, and local media outlets for further information.
Several private schools are also closed according to the Great Falls Police Department, including:
- Five Falls Christian
- Our Lady of Lourdes
- Central Catholic
- University of Providence
- Headstart
- Treasure State Academy
- Foothills Christian
- Holy Spirit
GFPD says they believe Cascade County rural schools are not affected, and that people can contact the schools directly for any questions.
If parents need childcare Monday for their students, they are asked to take them to Paris Gibson Education Center. Parents are asked to stay away from all other Great Falls Public School locations.
Parents were alerted of the closure by a text message.
All activities at GFPS schools are canceled as well.
GFPD posted an update asking people to stop calling their dispatch center for information, adding that they will release information as it is available.
GFPD and GFPS are holding a media conference at 2:30 pm today, you can watch it live from our Facebook.
We have reporters working to gather more information.