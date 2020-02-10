Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DESTINI SHYANNE HOULE. DESTINI IS A 24 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE. SHE IS FIVE FOOT SEVEN INCHES TALL, 238 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN MISSOULA ON FEBRUARY 9TH WEARING A WHITE HOODIE AND JEANS. SHE IS POSSIBLY BEING HELD AGAINST HER WILL AND IS CONSIDERED TO BE ENDANGERED. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT DESTINI, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR 9 1 1.