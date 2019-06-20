42 5th and 6th grade students from GFPS learned a variety of wood shop skills at the very first Kid's Construction Camp earlier this week.
The 3 day long camp consisted of teaching students how to pound nails and drill screws to help create their very own bird houses.
However, the building didn't stop there.
Volunteers from the home builders association also helped students to build 4 dog houses that were donated to the MacLean Animal Adoption Center at a ceremony earlier today.
According to the shelter, the handmade houses will greatly improve the lives of their shelter dogs and create more of a homey touch.
For the full story as well as interviews with some of the hard working students behind the masterpieces, make sure to tune in this Saturday.