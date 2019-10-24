GREAT FALLS- Last winter the Great Falls Rescue Mission faced some hard times with several weeks of negative temperatures and not enough donations to go around.
This year they've already faced two record breaking snow storms and are trying to prepare for another cold snap on the way.
So far, this year is off to a better start.
During those two snow storms, the Great Falls Rescue Mission received several donations; ranging from warm clothes to canned food.
However, people quickly took what they needed to stay warm, and now, they're in the market for more of those winter necessities.
The good news is, the Great Falls community has already heard their call for help and is responding with what seems like an endless supply of generosity.
“It's been fun around here. It's like Christmas opening up these Amazon gift boxes and receiving cereal, we'll get paper towels, things that are just basic needs that anyone would have in their own home,” explains Carrie Matter, the Development Director of the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
However, don't let this stop you from giving.
They're still in need of several items like food, diapers, and of course winter clothing.
There are a handful of events over the next few weeks to help the non-profit organization prepare for the winter weather.
