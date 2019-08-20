GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Police Department still has a few spots left for its Citizens Academy.
The GFPD Citizens Academy starts August 29 and it gives citizens over the age of 18 in the area the opportunity to learn how the police department operates.
The department says its designed to develop positive relations between the police and the community.
Classes will focus on student involvement and “hands on” training mixed with classroom learning.
People accepted into the academy will learn about things like the department’s high risk unit, animal control, high risk traffic stops, investigations into sex crimes, and even get to tour the jail and 911 dispatch unit
All instructors are officers and personnel from the department who will teach in their area of work with specialized guest speakers.
For more information on the academy and how to apply you can click here to go to their website.