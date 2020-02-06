GREAT FALLS- The single most important activity for building knowledge for a child’s eventual success is reading and reading aloud to them.
That's from a landmark report called Becoming a Nation of Readers, and the report says it’s never too early to start.
Reading to babies helps build bonds, vocabulary, and habits, and a program at the Great Falls Library can help your child be successful in school, and it comes with some other added benefits.
1,000 books before kindergarten is the goal and the local public library is here to help.
"Your loving words and the time that you spend reading together are such an important foundation for their success in kindergarten," saysRae McFadden, Youth Services Librarian at the Great Falls Public Library.
Illustrations are visual clues and it can help kids build their vocabulary and their emotional toolkit, and Katie Richmond, with the Great Falls Public Library agrees.
"When we are prioritizing literacy and love of learning, we are prioritizing the well-being of our entire community," saidKatie Richmond, Adult Programs & Public Relations Coordinator at the Great Falls Public Library.
It's as simple as getting a free library card, picking up a reading log and starting to read.
“Giving kids goals often helps them. Giving parents goals is a great way to get involved," said Katie. "It is just a matter of sitting with your kid and reading."
The program is designed for children between the ages of birth and 5 years old, and once you start, you'll be surprised how quickly you can reach those goals.
Rae Mcfadden tells us the youngest child who is on the verge of completing 1,000 books isn't even three-years-old yet, and she added that it is an incredible accomplishment.
Beyond the emotional bond, the impact this will have on your child could set the stage for their future.
The American Academy of Pediatrics did a study a few years ago that found brains showed hearing stories strengthens the part of the brain associated with visual imagery, story comprehension and word meaning.
It's all about providing a simple, fun and interactive way to kick off those strong literacy skills before your child steps one foot into school.
There are several apps out there that can help you with this program as well, and Richmond wants to remind parents that library cards are free, so it’s easy to get started.