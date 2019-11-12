GREAT FALLS- New and cheaper flights are in the works for the Great Falls International Airport; a project that has continued to grow for nearly a decade now.
Back in 2012, Frontier Airlines started flying in and out of Great Falls.
However, after some leadership changes within the company, they left the Great Falls area.
Despite their departure, their success didn't go unnoticed; opening the door for a direct flight to Chicago through United airlines.
Fast forward to today, and GTF along with the Chamber of Commerce are working towards getting direct flights to Washington, California, Texas, and Illinois.
It's something the Chamber says will boost our local economy.
“Tourism is a huge driver for our economy. People love to come to Montana, they love to come to Great Falls because then they can visit the area; they can also go to Glacier, they can go to Yellowstone,” explains Shane Etzwiler, President/CEO of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
So far, the initiative has brought the city an additional $10,000- $30,000 a year.
It's also saved customers $32 million dollars on their flights; and with more direct flights across the nation, those numbers will continue to rise.