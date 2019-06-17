According to the LA Times, community members around California are calling for the state to cancel the remainder of the horse racing season after several horses have died over the past few weeks.
However, horse racing in Great Falls is still expected to be much of the same.
“I mean we've had injuries, we've had some tumbles and jockey's being hurt and things over the past years and I think that's just part of the racing situation is and the sport of it,” explains Sparky Kottke, President of Great Falls Turf Club.
Despite minor injuries from the sport, the Great Falls Turf Club hasn't seen a situation that would cause them to re-evaluate the rules.
“We have never lost a horse on the track, I don't believe,” says Kottke.
The reason for their clean record is something most might overlook when it comes to horse racing.
“We try as hard as we can to keep our track in good shape and I think that's the key and most of the horseman and the trainers and the jockey's have come here, do like the track and they are happy with our facility,” explains Kottke.
With the newly finished track and fresh dirt, the Great Falls Turf Club says this year, they're not only anticipating a great season, but a safe one as well.
“You know, we spend a lot of time on the track and at no expense to keep the track in good shape,” says Kottke.
Looking forward, the Great Falls Turf Club expects the sport to continue growing across the city as more people come to enjoy the sport.
If you’re interested in volunteering over the summer, contact the Great Falls Turf Club at: (406)-727-4249.