GREAT FALLS- After nearly a decade in the works and 3 years of construction, the $38 million dollar Great Falls High School building is finally finished; with a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this afternoon to celebrate.
Great Falls High first opened their doors back in 1930, making next year its 90th anniversary.
The new building has several new additions and classrooms such as geology, auto shops, welding, applied physics; and over half a dozen other new additions.
Each classroom also comes with 21st century technology, some of which is so advanced some colleges don't have it yet.
The new upgrades are all in an effort to make sure students receive the best education possible.
“This is totally, everything you learn in this building from all these is lifelong lessons. You open up career opportunities for yourself and it just sets you up for life; it really does,” explains Kolby Mackenstadt, a Junior at GFHS.
Looking forward, Great Falls High School will now start phase 2 of their project, which includes upgrades to the plumbing, electrical and mechanics of the old building, as well as some re-modeling.
If everything goes smoothly, the construction will be done between a year to a year and a half.