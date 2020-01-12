GREAT FALLS - For almost a year, a gospel choir ensemble from the Electric City has raised thousands of dollars after receiving an invitation to sing at the Big Apple in 2020. With a month left to go before the trip, the group is close to hitting their fundraising goals.
It's all hands on deck, as the Great Falls Community Gospel Choir (GFCGC) continues preparing for *Who Are the Brave* at New York City's Carnegie Hall. That’s where they'll join hundreds from around the world in singing gospel and patriotic songs to celebrate President's Day.
GFCGC members said they've raised over $30,000 in the past nine months to help fund the travel costs, thanks to fundraising performances, community donations and sponsorships. Now they're almost at their $48,000 goal, with $10,000 left to go
"In bigger cities, I think [fundraising] is easier to do, but here in Great Falls, Montana, it's pretty awesome,” said Renae Bolton, a rehearsal pianist with GFCGC. “So I want to say thank you to this community and all those that have helped and been a part of this."
GFCGC will be the first gospel group in the Treasure State to perform at the NYC venue. They'll arrive in the City That Never Sleeps in February, rehearsing right up to their performance on the 17th.
In the meantime, if you'd like to give them a hand, you can write checks towards the Great Falls Community Gospel Choir and mail them towards 1027 1st Ave South. If you’d rather donate online, you can do so at the group’s official GoFundMe page.