“When the growth comes, it comes slowly; and that's OK,” explains Lillian Sunwall, Vice President of Great Falls Development Authority.
Great Falls is a little different when it comes to business growth.
In fact, it would be safe to say Great Falls is different than most major cities across Montana.
“You look at [cities like Bozeman and Missoula], who if the economy is going like crazy, they're building and developing really fast,” explains Sunwall.
However, this isn’t the case for Great Falls; with our economy being the biggest factor in what makes us different.
“Great Falls is a very stable town. There aren't huge upswings or down swings. Our economy has been pretty steady,” says Sunwall.
In comparison to anything else, a stable economy has its pro's and con's.
The current economic state of Great Falls allows the city to focus on other issues rather than business expansion.
“We're working to bring the high wage jobs in as much as we can; and that's where we're targeted,” explains Sunwall.
In the end, Great Falls is growing by becoming the best version of its current self.
“We want to stick to the things that we're good at. We are an agricultural community; we're based on the river. You know, we need to focus on what we're good at and what we have available to us as resources,” says Sunwall.
Roughly 80% of the growth seen in Great Falls are current businesses expanding.
Despite such a stable economy, without outside growth, there can still be some issues.
“We have low unemployment rate, and sometimes it's difficult to find people for these businesses that are looking for employees,” explains Sunwall.
Regardless, Great Falls continues to be a diamond in the rough.
While it might be growing slower than surrounding cities, it still has its own special qualities.
“It's a great family town. It's a great for new businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Sunwall.